We can only exist with your support. Donate today.

Support CJAM today.

Reaching Higher Ground In Windsor-Detroit!

CJAM is a nonprofit campus-based community radio station. We provide music and information programming not offered by mainstream commercial media in the Windsor/Detroit area. We serve people and groups within the community who are under represented or maligned by mainstream media by allowing a forum to express their views. We cannot exist without your generous support and donations.

Donate to CJAM

Browse the Store

Listen Live

Islam Dunk is on the air right now! Call 519-971-3630 in Windsor or 1-855-344-2526 in Detroit or drop us an email to let your voice be heard.

Play Hi-Fi Stream Play Lo-Fi Stream

We are proudly supported by:

Learn how to become a supporter.
  • RVF2016-2017 Badge
  • Untitled
  • 20thAD
Stay up to date with all the latest shows and events around Windsor / Detroit, follow @CJAMFM on Instagram.

From the Newsroom:

  • Joe Strummer Day 2016

    Posted by Carley on December 21, 2016

    395088_10152290473495646_1932038674_n

    CJAM’s 7th Annual International Joe Strummer Day and 15th anniversary of Joe Strummer’s passing strives to aid in the “prevention or relief of poverty, particularly of young people, anywhere in the world by providing: grants, items and services to individuals in need and/or charities, or other organisations working to prevent or relieve poverty.” on Dec. 22 with 24 hours of musicology, journalism, criticisms and solutions (From the Joe Strummer Foundation objectives). Our charities of choice are The Downtown Mission in Windsor and Cass Community Social Services in Detroit.

    Starting at midnight on the 15th anniversary of Strummer’s death, CJAM will again dedicate 24-hours to the cause, and that’s where CJAM’s great programmers come in. All regular programming will be pre-empted while our musicologists, activists, and journalists work together to get the world to listen to youth poverty issues. Terrestrially, the broadcast can be heard at CJAM 99.1 FM in Windsor-Detroit. Worldwide, you can stream us online at www.cjam.ca

    Joe Strummer Day Breakdown

    MIDNIGHT to 2AM: Joe Strummer Day Kickoff!
    Join Station Manager Brady Holek & Program Director Carley Schweitzer as they kick off Joe Strummer Day with tunes from Joe Strummer & The Clash, an interview with Vernon Smith, Joe Strummer Day founder, and an overview of what CJAM has in store for the rest of the marathon.

    2AM to 3:30AM: The Pogues with Joe Strummer Live in London
    Experience this legendary live performance with The Pogues recorded in 1991 at the London Forum with Joe Strummer on lead vocals.

    3:30 to 5AM: Walker [1987]
    Brady (host of Music from Planet Earth) and Carley (host of Everything’s No Good) deconstruct the 1987 film and soundtrack Walker, speaking to Joe Strummers involvement as the soundtrack creator and the films relation to past and present poverty issues.

    5AM to 6AM: The Clash Live at the Agora
    The Clash live at the Agora, Cleveland, Ohio, Feburary 13, 1979

    6AM to 7:30AM: In The Garage Special
    The gang from In the Garage spin Joe Strummer & The Clash tunes from across their vast discography and even some covers!

    7:30AM to 8AM: Disability & Poverty
    Cam Wells (host of Handi-Link) discusses poverty issues within the disability community with a variety of different interviewees

    8AM to 9AM: Community Organizations
    Carley interviews community organizations such as the Windsor Youth Centre on the services they provide.

    9AM to 11AM: Library Resources
    Dave Konstantino (host of Revolution Rock) interviews Adam Peltier, a representative from the Windsor Public Library, on library resources, services, and the education available for everyone in our community. The show will also feature a selection of rare, live and studio cuts from the discography of Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros. 

    11AM to 11:30AM: The 30 News presents: How Bad is Bad? A Documentary
    The 30 News (University of Windsor digital journalism students) speak about their recent documentary focusing on poverty in the Windsor area. Hosted by Carley Schweitzer. See the documentary HERE

    11:30AM to 1PM: Joe Strummer Day with DJ ME
    Get filled in on everything that’s happened on Strummer Day so far with DJ ME (host of Productive Confusion) as well as a look forward to the rest of the day’s programming. Not to mention, rare cuts from the Strummer catalouge!

    1PM to 2PM: West End Roundtable
    Brady (host of Music from Planet Earth) deconstruct Windsor’s West End with interviews from local organizers and community groups.

    2PM to 3PM: Reggae Clash
    Cleo SP (host of The Beat Junkie Show) explores the reggae heritage of the Clash and focuses on reggae & dub versions of Clash songs.

    3PM to 4PM: Positive Amplitude Special
    Mr. T (host of Positive Amplitude) speaks with representatives from Matrix Human Services and Street Medicine Detroit dealing with poverty in the Detroit area.

    4PM to 5PM: All in a Day’s Work Poverty Special
    Join Mike & Jenny for a special broadcast of All in a Day’s Work with special interview content focusing on poverty in Windsor.

    5PM to 7PM: Revolution Rock presents: Tymon Dogg
    Dave Konstantino (host of Revolution Rock) interviews Tymon Dogg; mentor, fellow musician, and friend of Joe Strummer on teaching Joe how to play guitar right handed, Tymons time in Joe Strummer and the Mescaleros, and the state of the world today. The show will also feature a selection of recordings from Tymon Dogg and music from The Mescaleros, alongside other projects.

    7PM to 8:30PM: The Clash According to…
    Joe McGregor (host of the Best Show Ever) presents Clash influenced tunes from bands around the globe!

    8:30PM to 10PM: Downtown Mission & Cass Community
    Brady Holek (Station Manager) speaks with representatives from the Downtown Mission & Cass Corridor while spinning some Clash tunes to lead you in to our live on location performances!

    10PM to 2AM: CJAM 99.1 FM Presents: Joe Strummer Day Songwriters Festival
    Join us at the Rondo (63 Pitt St. E in Windsor) for the Joe Strummer Day Songwriter’s Festival as we confront poverty in Windsor-Detroit! 16 musicians and songwriters will be performing in support of The Downtown Mission in Windsor and Cass Community Social Services in Detroit. Need more info? Visit the official Joe Strummer Day Songwriters Festival facebook page


  • CJAM TOP 30!!! December 12th – 18th // 2016!

    Posted by Murad on December 20, 2016

    SKYE

    * – Indicates Canadian Content

    1 SKYE WALLACE* – Something Wicked (Self-Released)
    2 COSMIC LIGHT SHAPES – Cosmic Light Shapes (Self-Released)
    3 PINK FLOYD – The Early Years (Columbia)
    4 JAMES O-L* – Cancer in Treble City (Famous Last)
    5 JOHN K. SAMSON* – Winter Wheat (Anti-)
    6 THE COSMIC RANGE* – New Latitudes (Idee Fixe)
    7 VANDANA VISHWAS* – Parallels (Self-Released)
    8 SOUL MATES* – Snake Oil (Self-Released)
    9 ELAQUENT* – Worst Case Scenario (Urbnet)
    10 THE HIDDEN CAMERAS* – Home On Native Land (Outside Music)
    11 PORT JUVEE* – Crimewave (Self-Released)
    12 DUOTANG* – New Occupation (Stomp)
    13 HOBO LORD* – Sweaty Already (Talking Skull Tapes)
    14 FOND OF TIGERS* – Uninhabit (Offseason)
    15 THE PUCUMBER SASSSQUASH FAMILY BAND* – Quantaundron (Self-Released)
    16 ZOMBA PRISON PROJECT – I Will Not Stop Singing (Six Degrees)
    17 DOM LA NENA – Cantando EP (Six Degrees)
    18 TOY – Clear Shot (Heavenly)
    19 AMIINA – Fanta Mas (Self-Released)
    20 EX-CULT – Negative Growth (In The Red)
    21 TANYA TAGAQ* – Retribution (Six Shooter)
    22 MARTHA WAINWRIGHT* – Goodnight City (Cadence Music Group)
    23 THE DARCYS* – Centerfold (Arts & Crafts)
    24 WE ARE WOLVES* – Wrong (Fantôme Records)
    25 DEVIN TOWNSEND PROJECT* – Transcendence (InsideOut)
    26 COLLEEN BROWN* – Seasons Are Circling (Self-Released)
    27 FRESH SNOW* – One (Hand Drawn Dracula)
    28 3PEAT* – 3PEAT (Self-Released)
    29 KESTRELS* – Kestrels (Sonic Unyon)
    30 EWOK FOLK SESSIONS* – Rest Assured (Self-Released)

    More Info? Click HERE!!!

  • CJAM TOP 30!!! December 5th – 11th // 2016!

    Posted by Murad on December 13, 2016

    jamz

    * – Indicates Canadian Content

    1 JAMES O-L* – Cancer in Treble City (Famous Last)
    2 CHOCOLAT – Rencontrer Looloo (Dare To Care)
    3 THE EVAPORATORS* – Ogopogo Punk (Mint)
    4 COLLEEN BROWN* – Seasons Are Circling (Self-Released)
    5 VARIOUS* – Transmissions From UMFM 101.5 2016 (UMFM)
    6 AVEC PAS D’CASQUE* – Effets Spéciaux (Grosse Boite)
    7 LESBO VROUVEN – Grifff Pifff (P572)
    8 TOY – Clear Shot (Heavenly)
    9 DAVE RUSSELL – Dave Russell (Sweet Meat)
    10 TWIN RAINS* – Automatic Hand (Self-Released)
    11 DUOTANG* – New Occupation (Stomp)
    12 ELEPHANT STONE* – Ship Of Fools (Burger)
    13 AUROCHS* – Another Helpful Medicine (All-Set!)
    14 A TRIBE CALLED RED* – We Are The Halluci Nation (Pirates Blend)
    15 MARTHA WAINWRIGHT* – Goodnight City (Cadence Music Group)
    16 MIKE SMITH COMPANY – Famous Wildlife Movies (All-Set!)
    17 JANE BUNNETT AND MAQUEQUE – Oddara (Linus Entertainment)
    18 VINYL WILLIAMS – Brunei (Company Records)
    19 DUCHESS SAYS* – Sciences Nouvelles (Bonsound)
    20 DANNY AND THE DARLEANS – Bug Out (In The Red)
    21 TOBACCO – Sweatbox Dynasty (Ghostly International)
    22 SLOTHRUST – Everyone Else (Dangerbird)
    23 SAM KOGON – Psychic Tears (Beyond Beyond is Beyond)
    24 THEE OH SEES – An Odd Entrances (Castle Face)
    25 JACKIE ZEALOUS – Psychic Data (Self-Released)
    26 THE PIXIES – Head Carrier (Pias)
    27 FOXHART FISHMAN* – FHFM (Self-Released)
    28 JUSTIN RUTLEDGE* – East (Outside Music)
    29 WE ARE WOLVES* – Wrong (Fantôme Records)
    30 KESTRELS* – Kestrels (Sonic Unyon)

    More Info? Click HERE!

Tweet Tweet

Let's be Friends

We're on Facebook and we bet you are too. Let's be pals.